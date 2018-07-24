Ohio, Northern Illinois picked as MAC preseason favorites

By MATT SCHOCH

Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) - Ohio and Northern Illinois are the media's divisional favorites in the Mid-American Conference preseason poll.

The MAC held its football media day Tuesday at Ford Field in Detroit, which is also the site of the Nov. 30 conference championship game. Northern Illinois made the MAC title game for six straight seasons from 2010-15, winning it three times in that span. Meanwhile, Ohio hasn't won a MAC title since 1968.

Although the conference is known for midweek offensive fireworks, Northern Illinois coach Rod Carey said defense is the key to getting back to Detroit, where Toledo topped Akron 45-28 for last season's championship.

NIU will be led by defensive end Sutton Smith, a second-team All-American who led the nation with 29.5 tackles for loss and had 16 sacks.

