New Green Valley Elementary ready for first day of school

By Makayla Ballman, Digital Content Producer
NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) - Much needed technology and safety improvements are now a reality at the new Green Valley Elementary School. 

The school is set to open for its first day on Thursday, July 26. 

The project is a result of the New Albany Floyd County's $87 million referendum, which passed in the fall of 2016.

"We had promised our public when we out for this that we would have a modern Green Valley, new technology, new safety measures that will meet current standards. All of these have been incorporated into this facility," said facilities director Bill Wiesheart. 

The new building is set up behind the old school. The Grand Opening celebration for the new building is scheduled for September 9.

