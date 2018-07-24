Niagara Bottling bringing new jobs to Jeffersonville

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) - New jobs are coming to Jeffersonville.

On Tuesday, One Southern Indiana, in coordination with the Indiana Economic Development Corporation, announced Niagara Bottling, LLC’s construction of a new 469,000-square-foot manufacturing and bottling facility on Logistics Avenue in the River Ridge Commerce Center. The company is investing approximately $56 million in the project, including construction and equipment costs.

Plans also call for the full-time employment of approximately 49 new workers at the new facility.

“The State of Indiana and local community partners in the Jeffersonville region have provided an extremely warm welcome for Niagara Bottling’s proposed new manufacturing facility,” said Brian Hess, Niagara's Executive Vice President. “We have been impressed by the region’s progressive workforce development programs and support system, which will benefit our attempts to add area residents to our Niagara team in Southern Indiana.”

The Indiana Economic Development Corporation has offered Niagara Bottling, LLC, up to $450,000 in conditional Economic Development for a Growing Economy tax credits and up to $50,000 in training grants from the Skills Enhancement Fund based on the company’s job-creation plans. These incentives are performance-based, meaning until Indiana workers are hired, the company is not eligible to claim incentives.

Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore welcomed the company, saying, “The City of Jeffersonville is pleased to welcome another nationally-known corporation into our business community. Niagara Bottling will be a great addition to our city’s changing and growing diversity, lending its prestige to our own as we continue to market the city and River Ridge Commerce Center’s many attributes to prospective businesses. The City of Jeffersonville wishes Niagara Bottling the best of luck in their endeavors and looks forward to working with them to help ensure their success.”

The company is currently hiring for production, warehouse and maintenance positions. Interested applicants can apply online.

