Derby City Gaming holding job fairs to fill open positions

An artists rendering of the new Derby City Gaming facility. (Source: Churchill Downs)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Before Churchill Downs can open its new gaming facility called Derby City Gaming, it needs to fill more than 200 openings.

And to fill those openings, they're holding two job fairs.

The first will take place Saturday, July 28 and Tuesday, July 31st at the Crowne Plaza Expo Center from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

MORE ON WAVE3.COM

+ Niagara Bottling bringing new jobs to Jeffersonville

+ Lebanon Junction residents want state to make progress on closed road

+ Proposed city ordinance to require Louisville mayor to report expenditure of $10,000 or more

The Derby City Faming facility is an 85,000 square foot state-of-the-art venue featuring 900 historical racing machines located at the former Trackside location.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.