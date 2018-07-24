Cespedes back on DL as Mets weigh decision on foot surgery - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Cespedes back on DL as Mets weigh decision on foot surgery

(AP Photo/Julie Jacobson). New York Mets' Yoenis Cespedes connects for a base hit against the New York Yankees during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Friday, July 20, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson). New York Mets' Yoenis Cespedes connects for a base hit against the New York Yankees during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Friday, July 20, 2018, in New York.

By MIKE FITZPATRICK
AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - Yoenis Cespedes is back on the disabled list, and the New York Mets are still deciding whether the oft-injured slugger needs surgery on both feet that would require an eight-to-10-month recovery.

An announcement had been expected before Tuesday night's game against San Diego, but about 35 minutes prior to the scheduled first pitch Mets spokesman Harold Kaufman said the team was still waiting to receive a second opinion and it was unlikely the news conference would take place until after the game.

New York put Cespedes on the 10-day DL and called up infielders Jeff McNeil and Phillip Evans from Triple-A Las Vegas. Evans was in the starting lineup at third base, batting eighth.

Utilityman Ty Kelly was designated for assignment.

Cespedes had an MRI and was examined by a specialist Monday in an effort to determine whether he needs surgery to alleviate chronic heel pain related to all the lower-body injuries that have kept him off the field so much since he signed a $110 million, four-year contract in November 2016.

The two-time All-Star returned from the disabled list Friday after missing two months with a strained right hip flexor and homered in a victory at Yankee Stadium. But in a staggering revelation, the 32-year-old Cespedes said after the game he might require surgery on both heels.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

