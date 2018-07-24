Tabby kitten rescued from broken hydrant during repair

The orange tabby kitten was found at the bottom of a water hydrant. (Source: Louisville Water Company)

This is the Louisville Water Company and Metro Animal Services team that saved the kitten. (Source: Louisville Water Compnay)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Water to the rescue!

Louisville Water employees Chad Harper and Jimmy Stone normally spend their days helping to maintain the company's 24,000 public fire hydrants, but on Tuesday it was a life or death situation.

When called to repair a broken hydrant, Harper looked into the hole where a hydrant once stood and in its place was an orange tabby kitten that was trapped five feet below the surface, at the bottom of the hydrant.

Harper and Stone called for help from Louisville Metro Animal Services. It took about 10 minutes, but Sgt. M. Sabatini with Animal Services was able to use a special tool and rescue the scared kitten.

This team has worked on hydrants for years and has found some unusual things before, like snakes, toys and miniature cars, but they say they've never found a kitten.

The kitten will be up for adoption through Louisville Metro Animal Services, according to a Louisville Water spokeswoman.

Check out this amazing video of the rescue:

