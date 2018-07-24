Waterfront Wednesday reminds guests of event rules - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Waterfront Wednesday reminds guests of event rules

By Makayla Ballman, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Waterfront Wednesday, one of the 150 events held every year at Waterfront Park. (Source: WFPK.org) Waterfront Wednesday, one of the 150 events held every year at Waterfront Park. (Source: WFPK.org)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville is in the middle of the Waterfront Wednesday season, but changes are coming. 

On Tuesday, WFPK sent a reminder about their event policies. 

The entire event venue, including the Big Four Lawn & Swing Garden, is enclosed. No outside alcohol, coolers or pets are allowed inside the enclosed spaces. Registered service animals are welcome. 

MORE ON WAVE3.COM
Derby City Gaming holding job fairs to fill open positions
Niagara Bottling bringing new jobs to Jeffersonville
JCPS looking to build 1 middle, 3 elementary schools by 2024

Waterfront Wednesday takes place on the last Wednesday of each month. There are three dates left:

  • July 25 - Over The Rhine, Bully, Curio Key Club
  • August 29 - Wild Child, The Suffers, Katie Toupin
  • September 26 - Car Seat Headrest, The Artisanals, Love Jones

Artists usually start at 6 p.m., 7:30 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly