Waterfront Wednesday reminds guests of event rules

Waterfront Wednesday, one of the 150 events held every year at Waterfront Park. (Source: WFPK.org)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville is in the middle of the Waterfront Wednesday season, but changes are coming.

On Tuesday, WFPK sent a reminder about their event policies.

The entire event venue, including the Big Four Lawn & Swing Garden, is enclosed. No outside alcohol, coolers or pets are allowed inside the enclosed spaces. Registered service animals are welcome.

Waterfront Wednesday takes place on the last Wednesday of each month. There are three dates left:

July 25 - Over The Rhine, Bully, Curio Key Club

August 29 - Wild Child, The Suffers, Katie Toupin

September 26 - Car Seat Headrest, The Artisanals, Love Jones

Artists usually start at 6 p.m., 7:30 p.m. and 9 p.m.

