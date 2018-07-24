GCCS board approves superintendent contract, raises salary to $180,000 a year

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) - The Greater Clark County School Board has approved a raise for superintendent Andrew Melin.

When he started six years ago, Melin was offered a salary of $170,000. On Tuesday night, his new contract was approved, raising his salary to $180,000, an increase of $10,000.

Melin will also be given an extra $2,000 for work-related vehicle expenses.

The new salary is 20-percent less than what the previous superintendent was making.

The new contract was approved with a vote of five-to-one.

