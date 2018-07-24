GCCS board approves superintendent contract, raises salary to $1 - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

GCCS board approves superintendent contract, raises salary to $180,000 a year

By Makayla Ballman, Digital Content Producer
Connect
GCCS Superintendent Andrew Melin (Source: WAVE 3 NEws Archives) GCCS Superintendent Andrew Melin (Source: WAVE 3 NEws Archives)

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) - The Greater Clark County School Board has approved a raise for superintendent Andrew Melin.

When he started six years ago, Melin was offered a salary of $170,000. On Tuesday night, his new contract was approved, raising his salary to $180,000, an increase of $10,000.

Melin will also be given an extra $2,000 for work-related vehicle expenses.

The new salary is 20-percent less than what the previous superintendent was making.

MORE ON WAVE3.COM
Niagara Bottling bringing new jobs to Jeffersonville
Tabby kitten rescued from broken hydrant during repair
JCPS looking to build 1 middle, 3 elementary schools by 2024

The new contract was approved with a vote of five-to-one.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly