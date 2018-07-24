Against The Grain opens brewery in Japan

Against the Grain Ishigaki (Source: Against the Grain)

OKINAWA, JAPAN (WAVE) - From Slugger Field to Okinawa, Japan, Against the Grain Brewery has teamed up with a Japanese partner to open a second brewery.

Against the Grain Ishigaki is located in downtown Ishigaki. It's already open, selling American-brewed Against the Grain beers in cans and bottles. It's also serving dishes that pair well with the beer.

Against the Grain Ishigaki will start brewing beer in late September or October of 2018.

Against the Grain has been brewing beer in Downtown Louisville since 2011. They also have a production facility in the Portland neighborhood and another in Germany.

