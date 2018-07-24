Kindergarten Kickoff readies incoming students in Bullitt County

Incoming Bullitt County kindergarteners and their families got to tour a school bus before the start of the new school year. (Source: WAVE 3 News/ Greg Schapker)

BULLITT COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - Incoming Bullitt County kindergarteners learned the rules of the road, while inside a school bus on Tuesday.

It was all part of the Bullitt County Public School Kindergarten Kickoff. Students from 13 different elementary schools attended the kickoff at Paroquet Springs Conference Center.

It was a chance for students to meet their principals and teachers, finish up any enrollment paperwork, and tour a real school bus.

"Maybe it'll be the first time they've been on the bus and they get to learn about the safety rules of the bus and those jitters, you know, hopefully those are gone when they get picked up on the first day," said Sherri Hamilton, the BCPS Director of Elementary Education.

MORE ON WAVE3.COM

+ JCPS looking to build 1 middle, 3 elementary schools by 2024

+ GCCS board approves superintendent contract, raises salary to $180,000 a year

+ New Green Valley Elementary ready for first day of school

Bullitt County students head back to school August 8.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.