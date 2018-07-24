Reds being no-hit by Cardinals rookie for 2nd straight night - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

By JOE KAY
AP Sports Writer

CINCINNATI (AP) - Left-hander Austin Gomber has thrown no-hit ball for six innings against the Cincinnati Reds in his debut as a starter, the second night in a row that a St. Louis Cardinals rookie has gone so deep into a game without giving up a hit.

Right-hander Daniel Poncedeleon threw seven no-hit innings in his major league debut Monday night before leaving for a pinch hitter. The Reds rallied in the ninth against closer Bud Norris for a 2-1 win.

Gomber made 15 relief appearances earlier this season before the Cardinals sent him to Triple-A to get him in shape to start. He has limited the Reds to a pair of walks on 79 pitches, striking out six. The Cardinals lead 1-0.

