Drivers dodging dangerous objects in Elizabethtown

He also had several cuts on his arm. (Source: Adam Fuller)

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY (WAVE) - Early Sunday morning, just after midnight, a man was driving on East Dixie Avenue near Springfield Road in Elizabethtown when his windshield suddenly shattered.

"I was startled, and thought it might have been storm debris," Adam Fuller said.

Fuller was driving home from work and said the road was dark and desolate.

>> More Hardin County news on wave3.com

"It happened around 12:30 a.m. and there was another incident at 1:30 a.m.," Fuller said. "I think they thought they got away with my incident. So they thought, 'Let's do it again.'"

Elizabethtown Police are investigating two reported incidents of a brick and a jar of mayonnaise thrown at passing vehicles. Fuller's car was the first hit that night on East Dixie. Two items were thrown at Fuller.

"It had to be at least two people because of the short successions in between the first object and the second," he said.

Fuller suffered a few scrapes on his arm. One item scratched his passenger door, and another left a perfect rectangular dent on his windshield.

"We took a brick and set it there and it was like Cinderella's shoe -- it just fit perfect," Fuller said.

John Thomas, a spokesman for EPD, said the thrown object reports made early Sunday morning happened in the same area. There was no overpass -- making it even more strange to him.

"It appeared to have been a jar of mayonnaise thrown in the second incident," Thomas said. "It was a glass jar that was thrown onto the hood of that vehicle doing about $400 worth of damage."

Thomas said whoever threw the items could face at least criminal mischief and wanton endangerment charges. He does not want the public to fear driving.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Grayson County officials arrest 4, find multiple meth labs, firearms and drugs

+ Tabby kitten rescued from broken hydrant during repair

+ Mom to teen charged with groping 3 young girls: 'What is wrong with you?'

"We have seen cases like this where people have thrown a heavy item into a vehicle and they (the people inside the car) have been seriously injured or killed," Thomas said.

Fuller's car is now in the shop as he waits for the total damage.

"I've been pretty calm about this but maybe I won't be when I get the repair bill," Fuller said.

Thomas said police have not been able to collect any surveillance video and do not have any suspects.

Anyone who saw anything out of the ordinary late Saturday into early Sunday on Dixie Avenue should report it to EPD.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.