Gahm On! Campbell Kremer achieves dream of qualifying for tournament at Valhalla Golf Club

Louisville, KY (WAVE) - It's the sweet sound of a perfectly struck golf shot, a sound that generations of the Gahm family have relished in.

So much so that Dwight Gahm and his sons, Walt, Gordy and Phil, had the crazy idea to turn the family farm in eastern Jefferson County into a championship golf course.

"We used to ride horses, I believe it was down 10 fairway," Missy Gahm Kremer recalls. Walt was her father.

Now over 30 years after Valhalla Golf Club opened, championship golf returns next week, the Junior PGA Championship.

One of the 144 players in the field happens to be Dwight's great grandson and Walt's grandson, Campbell Kremer.

"Just special really. I'm always here, like every Sunday with my grandma," Campbell said.

"She used to bring him out when he was little, maybe five years old and they'd just go chip and putt," Missy added.

Campbell was 6 when a statue between the clubhouse and the 18th green was dedicated to his great grandad in 2008. His memory from that day, "I remember Jack Nicklaus was there, and that's all I know."

So when Valhalla was chosen to host this tournament, for players 18 and under, Campbell, who is 16, knew what he had to do.

"As soon as I found out that was my #1 goal, I have to get here, no matter what," he said.

The Kremer's and the Gahm's will be easy to spot next week, they'll be the one's smiling from ear to ear.

"Seeing them watch me walk up 18 green will probably be one of the coolest moments that I'll have, just playing here. I mean my grandfather's dream was to have major championship courses and my dream was to play those golf tournaments," he said.

"I think we're having some divine intervention. Obviously he's put in a whole lot of work, a ton of work to get there and he's earned it himself, but I think my dad and my grandfather are looking down and they're very, very proud," Missy said.

Ironically, the winner of the Junior PGA Championship gets the Jack Nicklaus Trophy. Nicklaus designed Valhalla, thanks to a connection between Missy's dad, Walt, and Bob Griese, who was Walt's teammate on the football team at Purdue. Griese put the Gahm's in touch with Nicklaus and the rest is history.

Campbell hopes to add to the story next week.

"I can't really think about winning this tournament, it's just such a big golf tournament, but I've definitely got an advantage over a lot of people just knowing the golf course, knowing, there are a lot of tricks on these greens that people won't know and I'll have a great support system out here and I think I'll play well," he said.

