Golden Girls action figures are available and you know you want a set

LOUISVILLE, KY 9WAVE) - Fans of the iconic 80s sitcom The Golden Girls will be thrilled at this news. Dorothy Zbornak, Rose Nylund, Blanche Devereaux, and Sophia Petrillo are now action figures.

The 8-inch-tall figures were unveiled at this year's San Diego Comic-Con by National Entertainment Collectibles Association (NECA). The set features Dorothy, Rose, Blanche and Sophia in outfits similar to those worn on the show, and the likenesses are pretty spot on.

Twitter fans were pretty excited about the news.

You know you’ve really stayed “on brand” in life, when in 48 hours you’ve received 16 messages alerting you about the Golden Girls action figures that appeared at Comic Con.

...thank you all for being a friend. — E R I C U L L O A (@EUlloa03) July 24, 2018

I'm weird but things that got me most excited from #sdcc were @CW_TheFlash season 5 trailer, live action Kim Possible first look, and Golden Girls action figures. — Tim (@mickeyshy12) July 23, 2018

They are available for pre-order now, but they won't ship until early next year. So go on, order that set. You know you want to.

