Golden Girls action figures are available and you know you want a set

By Liz Adelberg, Producer
The action figures are 8" tall. (Source:entertainmentearth.com) The action figures are 8" tall. (Source:entertainmentearth.com)

LOUISVILLE, KY 9WAVE) - Fans of the iconic 80s sitcom The Golden Girls will be thrilled at this news. Dorothy Zbornak, Rose Nylund, Blanche Devereaux, and Sophia Petrillo are now action figures. 

The 8-inch-tall figures were unveiled at this year's San Diego Comic-Con by National Entertainment Collectibles Association (NECA). The set features Dorothy, Rose, Blanche and Sophia in outfits similar to those worn on the show, and the likenesses are pretty spot on. 

Twitter fans were pretty excited about the news. 

They are available for pre-order now, but they won't ship until early next year. So go on, order that set. You know you want to. 

