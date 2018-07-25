Treat yo'self! Krispy Kreme to offer a dozen donuts for $1 this Friday

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Krispy Kreme is about to celebrate a birthday, and you're getting the present.

This Friday, July 27, the donut chain is offering a dozen glazed donuts for $1, when you order any dozen donuts. The super sweet deal is to celebrate Krispy Kreme's 81st birthday.

The offer is good participating locations, and you can mix flavors in the first dozen that you buy.

Krispy Kreme shop owner and global spokesman Shaquille O'Neal made the announcement on Monday.

It doesn’t take a mathematician to know that this @krispykreme deal is sweet! Celebrate #KrispyKremeBirthday with me this Friday #ad pic.twitter.com/WZgYhSI4BS — SHAQ (@SHAQ) July 23, 2018

Also on Friday, the chain is unveiling a limited edition Glazed confetti donut with rainbow sprinkles on top of a birthday-cake-flavored donut. That is available through August 2.

