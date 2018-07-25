Treat yo'self! Krispy Kreme to offer a dozen donuts for $1 this - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Treat yo'self! Krispy Kreme to offer a dozen donuts for $1 this Friday

By Liz Adelberg, Producer
Connect
Krispy Kreme is celebrating its 81st birthday. (Source: CNBC) Krispy Kreme is celebrating its 81st birthday. (Source: CNBC)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Krispy Kreme is about to celebrate a birthday, and you're getting the present.

This Friday, July 27, the donut chain is offering a dozen glazed donuts for $1, when you order any dozen donuts. The super sweet deal is to celebrate Krispy Kreme's 81st birthday. 

The offer is good participating locations, and you can mix flavors in the first dozen that you buy. 

Krispy Kreme shop owner and global spokesman Shaquille O'Neal made the announcement on Monday. 

Also on Friday, the chain is unveiling a limited edition Glazed confetti donut with rainbow sprinkles on top of a birthday-cake-flavored donut. That is available through August 2. 

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly