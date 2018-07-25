Golf carts destroyed where Beckham wants soccer stadium

MIAMI (AP) - Fire rescue officials say around 40 golf carts were destroyed in a fire at the Miami golf course where David Beckham wants to build a soccer stadium.
Capt. Ignatius Carroll tells the Miami Herald that crews found a "large body of fire" near the golf clubhouse at Melreese Country Club on Tuesday night.
Carroll says fire crews contained the fire in the parking lot, keeping it from spreading to the pro shop. No one was injured, and the cause is under investigation. The 911 call about the fire came in about an hour and a half after the golf course closed on Tuesday night.
The Miami City Commission agreed last week to let voters decide in November whether the golf course should be developed into a soccer and retail complex.
