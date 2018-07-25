Person found dead outside Standard Ave. home - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Person found dead outside Standard Ave. home

By Charles Gazaway, Digital Content Producer
Louisville Metro police were called around 7:05 a.m. (Source: Nycea Patterson, WAVE 3 News) Louisville Metro police were called around 7:05 a.m. (Source: Nycea Patterson, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating the death of a person found outside a home in the Park Hill neighborhood.

Around 7:05 a.m., LMPD officers were called to the 2300 block of Standard Ave. on a report of a person down. 

At this time, LMPD is calling the case a death investigation. Dwight Mitchell, an LMPD spokesman, said the investigation is in its early stages. He asks anyone with information to call the LMPD Crime Tip Line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

