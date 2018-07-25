JCPS names acting principal at duPont Manual

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A retired administrator has been named by the Jefferson County Public Schools to be the temporary leader at duPont Manual High School.

Kirk Lattimore, who spent 28 years as a teacher, assistant principal, principal, and assistant superintendent with JCPS was named acting principal by Superintendent Marty Pollio.

RELATED STORIES

+ JCPS principal reassigned following independent review

+ Student speaks out as Manual principal gets reassigned

"I am looking forward to maintaining the excellence of Manual and helping to ensure a smooth transition as the school searches for a new leader," said Lattimore in a statement released by the school district. "My main focus will be on ensuring that the students and teachers at Manual have everything they need in order to be successful."

Lattimore begins work on July 30. He will serve as principal until the duPont Manual School-Based Decision Making Council names a permanent principal.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.