Mariners acknowledge harassment allegations against exec

SEATTLE (AP) - The Seattle Mariners say they have "made amends" with former female employees who made allegations of harassment against current team president and CEO Kevin Mather.

The club issued statements from majority owner John Stanton and Mather on Wednesday. Stanton says more than 10 years ago two female employees complained of inappropriate language and treatment in the workplace by Mather. Stanton said an outside expert conducted an investigation and "we imposed appropriate discipline, management and sensitivity training, and other corrective actions."

Mather says he takes responsibility for his actions and "I was grateful for the opportunity to change my behavior and the management training I received."

The statements were in response to a story published by The Seattle Times detailing some of the allegations against Mather and two other former executives. The newspaper reported the club had made settlement payments of about $500,000 to the two women.

