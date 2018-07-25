LMPD locates stolen boat, drugs during house raid

The boat was stolen from the Cub Run area of Nolin Lake, according to LMPD. (Source: LMPD)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – The Louisville Metro Police Department has recovered a stolen boat – and drugs from the same location.

Police announced on Facebook that SWAT was utilized on Sunday to execute a search warrant in the 9200 block of Pagoda Drive.

The investigation began when officials received a top about a boat stolen from the Cub Run area around Nolin Lake, according to LMPD.

At the residence, police located the boat and drugs. Detectives seized meth, marijuana, scales, money and other items they suspected were stolen.

Two people were arrested in the bust, according to LMPD.

