LMPD locates stolen boat, drugs during house raid

The investigation began when officials received a top about a boat stolen from the Cub Run area around Nolin Lake, according to LMPD.More >>
The investigation began when officials received a top about a boat stolen from the Cub Run area around Nolin Lake, according to LMPD.More >>
The retired administrator spent 28 years with JCPS as a teacher, assistant principal, principal, and assistant superintendent.More >>
The retired administrator spent 28 years with JCPS as a teacher, assistant principal, principal, and assistant superintendent.More >>
The body was found around 7:05 a.m. in the 2300 block of Standard Ave.More >>
The body was found around 7:05 a.m. in the 2300 block of Standard Ave.More >>
Greater Clark County Schools has revised their decision to make students who live within a mile of Jeffersonville High school to walk to school, instead students can walk to one of the few bus stops close to their homes.More >>
Greater Clark County Schools has revised their decision to make students who live within a mile of Jeffersonville High school to walk to school, instead students can walk to one of the few bus stops close to their homes.More >>
A statistical analysis by the Pegasus Institute links the drop in homicides and shootings to a rise in what is described as self-initiated police activity.More >>
A statistical analysis by the Pegasus Institute links the drop in homicides and shootings to a rise in what is described as self-initiated police activity.More >>