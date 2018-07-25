Suspect in caught on camera violent assault arrested, released from jail

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - An arrest has been made in a violent assault on a senior citizen that was caught on camera.

Johnquise Grady, 21, of Louisville, was arrested July 24 at the Hall of Justice by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

An arrest warrant says that on June 8 the victim was walking to his car in the parking lot of Walgreen's at 3410 W. Broadway when he was nearly hit by another car. When the victim used his cane to hit the car, the warrant says Grady stopped the car, got out and struck the man in the face knocking the victim unconscious.

The incident was recorded on the store's surveillance video system and shows the victim falling onto the parking and striking his head on the concrete. He was taken to University of Louisville Hospital for treatment of injuries that included bleeding on the brain and a hearing loss in one ear.

Louisville Metro police say their investigation led them to Grady who admitted to being involved in the assault.

Grady was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections on one count of assault 2nd degree, but his arrest slips says a judge requested that he be released after booking.

