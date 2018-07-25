Browns unsure of Gordon return, discuss signing Bryant

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

BEREA, Ohio (AP) - As they await clarity on Josh Gordon's confusing situation, Browns general manager John Dorsey says the club has discussed signing former Dallas wide receiver Dez Bryant.

Gordon is missing the start of training camp as part of his treatment to battle drug and alcohol addictions. Dorsey does not know when Gordon will return to the Browns, and Wednesday the team changed the roster designation for him from the non-football illness list to "did not report."

Dorsey and coach Hue Jackson continue to support to Gordon, who has been suspended for 43 of Cleveland's last 48 games.

With Gordon's status unclear, Dorsey said the team is considering Bryant, a three-time Pro Bowler released by the Cowboys in April.

The 29-year-old Bryant led the NFL with 16 touchdowns in 2014.

Meanwhile, Browns wide receiver Ricardo Louis, who could have benefited from Gordon's absence, will miss the entire season following neck surgery.



