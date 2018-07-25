Residents opposed to former Nelson Co. school possibly turning into drug rehab center

NELSON COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - An old elementary school in Nelson County could turn into a state licensed chemical dependency rehab center.

WAVE 3 News obtained a copy of the conditional use permit application to transform the former Cox's Creek Elementary School, located at 6855 Old Louisville Road, into a drug rehab facility that would house 100 patients.

The application was filed by Equity Trust Company and Astra Real Estate on July 11, 2018. According to the application, the rehab center will use the existing school structure and employ approximately 50 people. The application states that there will be some recreational therapy on the grounds around the building. The application also said there will be security at the facility including video surveillance, secured entrance and on-site security personnel. The application stated the facility will be licensed as a chemical dependency rehab center.

The documentation said the building will not be altered in anyway that will change its outward appearance as a rule school building.

According to documents, and nearby residents, the school building most recently served as an alternative school. It's been closed for a few years. They said there were no issues when the property served as an alternative school.

Nearby residents who spoke to WAVE 3 News said they are opposed to the former school turning into a rehab center. They said they understand there is a drug problem but don't want to see a rehab facility move in next door.

Residents do have an opportunity to voice their concerns and ask questions at the Nelson County Board of Adjustments meeting on August 9th at 10:00 a.m. in the fiscal court room on the second floor of the Old Courthouse.

This story will be updated.

