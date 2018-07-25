Serial convenience store robbery suspect arrested - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Serial convenience store robbery suspect arrested

By Charles Gazaway, Digital Content Producer
Kenneth Lloyd Wordlow (Source: LMDC) Kenneth Lloyd Wordlow (Source: LMDC)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man arrested by Louisville Metro police has admitted to committing multiple armed robberies of convenience stores.

Kenneth Lloyd Wordlow, 52, of Louisville, was taken into custody just after 9 a.m. July 24 on five counts of robbery 1st degree.

Detectives say Wordlow began his crime spree on April 22 with the robbery of the Circle K at 5000 Shepherdsville Road. Wordlow is also charged with robbing another Circle K location at 4700 Bardstown Road on three occasions - April 27, May 6 and July 7. The final robbery was committed on the day he was arrested. That one was at the Thornton's at 4154 Bardstown Road.

In each of the robberies, a gun was used and cash from the store was taken. 

