Triple Crown winner Justify retired from racing

The 13th Triple Crown winner in history, Justify, has retired from racing.

WinStar Farm confirmed the award-winning horse's retirement via press release on their website Wednesday.

WAVE 3 News reported Justify's ankle filling in early July. "Filling" is the term used for swelling or inflammation. The news was reminiscent of Justify's brief bout with lameness immediately after the Derby. He was limping and favoring a back hoof, but it turned out to be minor.

This time, the filling, or inflammation, turned out to be career-ending, meaning Justify will not run in the Breeders' Cup at Churchill Downs in November,

"He is just not responding quick enough for a fall campaign,” trainer Bob Baffert said in a release. “We all wanted to see Justify run again, but ultimately it is my responsibility to make sure he is perfect. Without 60-90 days, I can't be definite.”

Justify is set to return to WinStar Farm in early August, according to WinStar. Before that, he will parade and greet fans at Del Mar on July 28.

