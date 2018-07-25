American Red Cross desperate for blood, platelet donations

Most United States hospitals have less than a five-day supply of blood. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - After issuing an emergency call for blood and platelet donors in early July, the American Red Cross has continued to face an emergency blood shortage.

Thousands have stepped forward to donate but there's still less than a five-day blood supply on hand in most United States hospitals, according to the organization.

The Red Cross has issued another call for blood donors, specifically Type-O – which they said is their most critical need. Type-O Positive is the most transfused blood type and can be given to patients with any R-H Positive blood type.

Type-O Negative is the universal blood type and can be given to any patient.

As an incentive to donate blood, and to thank donors for saving a life, any donor giving blood or platelets from July 30 to August 30 will receive a $5 Amazon gift card.

Donors have been encouraged to make an appointment using the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, calling 1-800-RED-CROSS or by visiting their website.

Dozens of upcoming donation locations and times have been announced for WAVE Country. Those times and dates are listed below.

Clark County Blood Donation Center, 1805 E. 8th St. Jeffersonville, IN 47130

7/30/2018: 1 - 6 p.m.

8/6/2018: 1 - 6 p.m.

8/13/2018: 1 - 6 p.m.

RE/MAX FIRST, 2123 Veterans Parkway, Jeffersonville, IN 47130

8/7/2018: noon - 4 p.m.

Zaxby's, 2740 Allison Lane, Jeffersonville, IN 47130

8/13/2018: 3 - 8 p.m.

Eastside Christian Church, 2319 Veterans Parkway, Jeffersonville, IN 47130

8/15/2018: 2 - 7 p.m.

Cornerstone Community Church, 6639 St. Mary's Road, Floyds Knobs, IN 47119

7/29/2018: 11:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

American Legion Post 42, 4530 Paoli Pike, Floyds Knobs, IN 47119

8/4/2018: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Southern Indiana Rehabilitation Hospital, 3104 Blackiston Blvd. New Albany, IN 47150

8/7/2018: 1 - 6 p.m.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 1534 Slate Run Road, New Albany, IN 47150

8/8/2018: 3 - 8 p.m.

Downtown Louisville Blood Donation Center, 520 E. Chestnut St. Louisville, KY 40202

7/26/2018: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.

7/27/2018: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.

7/28/2018: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m.

7/29/2018: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

7/30/2018: noon - 6:30 p.m.

7/31/2018: noon - 7 p.m.

8/1/2018: 11 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.

8/2/2018: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.

8/3/2018: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.

8/4/2018: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m.

8/5/2018: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

8/6/2018: noon - 6:45 p.m.

8/7/2018: noon - 7 p.m.

8/8/2018: 11 a.m. - 5:45 p.m.

8/9/2018: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.

8/10/2018: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.

8/11/2018: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m.

8/12/2018: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m.

8/13/2018: noon - 6:45 p.m.

8/14/2018: noon - 7 p.m.

8/15/2018: 11 a.m. - 5:45 p.m.

East End Louisville Blood Donation Center, 291 N. Hubbards Lane, Louisville, KY 40207

7/26/2018: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.

7/27/2018: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.

7/28/2018: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.

7/29/2018: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.

7/30/2018: noon - 7 p.m.

7/31/2018: 11:30 a.m. - 7 p.m.

8/1/2018: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

8/2/2018: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.

8/3/2018: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.

8/4/2018: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.

8/5/2018: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.

8/6/2018: noon - 7 p.m.

8/7/2018: noon - 7 p.m.

8/8/2018: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

8/9/2018: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.

8/10/2018: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.

8/11/2018: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.

8/12/2018: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.

8/13/2018: noon - 7 p.m.

8/14/2018: noon - 7 p.m.

8/15/2018: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Jewish Community Center, 3600 Dutchmans Lane, Louisville, KY 40205

7/26/2018: 3 - 7 p.m.

Sister Bean's Coffee House, 5225 New Cut Road, Louisville, KY 40214

7/28/2018: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 3345 Lexington Road, Louisville, KY 40206

7/29/2018: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Culver's, 11801 Interchange Drive, Louisville, KY 40229

7/29/2018: noon - 5 p.m.

Zaxby's of Middletown, 807 Blankenbaker Parkway, Louisville, KY 40243

7/30/2018: 2 - 7 p.m.

Okolona Fire Department, 8501 Preston Highway, Louisville, KY 40219

7/30/2018: 4 - 8 p.m.

Orr Corporation, 11601 Interchange Drive, Louisville, KY 40229

7/31/2018: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Sullivan University, 3101 Bardstown Road, Louisville, KY 40205

7/31/2018: 9:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Christ Lutheran Church, 9212 Taylorsville Road, Louisville, KY 40299

7/31/2018: 2 - 6 p.m.

CBSI, 9920 Corporate Campus Drive, Suite 100, Louisville, KY 40223

8/1/2018: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

UPS National Turnpike, 8203 National Turnpike, Louisville, KY 40214

8/3/2018: 7 a.m - 3 p.m.

St. Michael Catholic Church, 3705 Stone Lakes Drive, Louisville, KY 40299

8/5/2018: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Okolona Church of Christ, 6105 Outer Loop, Louisville, KY 40219

8/5/2018: noon - 4 p.m.

AMVets Post 61, 9405 Smyrna Road, Louisville, KY 40229

8/6/2018: 3 - 7 p.m.

Beechland Baptist Church, 4613 Greenwood Road, Louisville, KY 40258

8/8/2018: 1:30 - 7 p.m.

Epworth United Methodist Church, 919 Palatka Road, Louisville, KY 40214

8/8/2018: 3 - 8 p.m.

Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 13800 Aiken Road, Louisville, KY 40245

8/9/2018: 2 - 7 p.m.

UPS Brokerage, 1930 Bishop Lane, Louisville, KY 40218

8/10/2018: 7 a.m. - 1 p.m.

St. Athanasius, 5915 Outer Loop, Louisville, KY 40219

8/11/2018: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m.

St. Albert the Great, 1395 Girard Drive, Louisville, KY 40222

8/12/2018: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Immanuel United Church of Christ, 2300 Taylorsville Road, Louisville, KY 40205

8/13/2018: 3 - 8 p.m.

St. Gabriel, 5505 Bardstown Road, Louisville, KY 40291

8/13/2018: 4:30 - 8:30 p.m.

Zaxby's, 10715 Dixie Highway, Louisville, KY 40272

8/14/2018: 2 - 7 p.m.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.