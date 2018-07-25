IN father copes with death of infant left in hot car as police investigate

Baby Aiden died at the hospital after being left in a hot car at his mother's work. (Source: Aaron Turner)

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) - New Albany Police have opened an investigation into the death of a newborn who was left in a hot car.

Police said around 4:30 p.m. Monday, New Albany Emergency Services received a medical call to the Express Care on Charlestown Road about an unresponsive three and a half month old infant.

The child was taken to Baptist Floyd Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Aaron Turner is the father of the infant, Aiden Miller, and says his son was with his mother and his sister. Aiden was supposed to go to day care, but he never made it.

"She said she opened the car door and was like, 'What is that smell?' and she noticed Aiden was still in the back seat," Turner said.

Turner said Aiden's mother called him Monday afternoon on her way to the hospital with their son.

Aiden's mother was supposed to drop their two children off at different daycares, according to Turner. After one was dropped off, Aiden was left in the car in the parking lot of his mother's work.

"I still don't understand how that happened," Turner said. "Obviously it happens. It just happened in my family. It doesn't get any closer to home than this."

Turner said he is feeling a mix of emotions while he grieves his son's death.

"Keep in mind that that baby is the number one priority," Turner said. "It is inexcusable for any kid to have to go through and for parents to have to lose a child like this."

The New Albany Police Department Criminal Investigations Division is investigating the child’s death.

