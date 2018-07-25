Infant's death under investigation in New Albany

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) – New Albany Police have opened an investigation after a newborn died at an area hospital.

Police said around 4:30 p.m. Monday New Albany Emergency Services received a medical call to the Express Care on Charlestown Road about an unresponsive 3 and a ½ month old infant. The child was taken to Baptist Floyd Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The New Albany Police Department Criminal Investigations Division is investigating the child’s death.

No other information has been made available.

