Infant's death under investigation in New Albany

WAVE 3 News obtained a copy of the conditional use permit application to transform the former Cox's Creek Elementary School, located at 6855 Old Louisville Road, into a drug rehab facility that would house 100 patients.More >>
WAVE 3 News obtained a copy of the conditional use permit application to transform the former Cox's Creek Elementary School, located at 6855 Old Louisville Road, into a drug rehab facility that would house 100 patients.More >>
Police said around 4:30 p.m. Monday New Albany Emergency Services received a medical call to the Express Care on Charlestown Road about an unresponsive 3 and a ½ month old infant.More >>
Police said around 4:30 p.m. Monday New Albany Emergency Services received a medical call to the Express Care on Charlestown Road about an unresponsive 3 and a ½ month old infant.More >>
Thousands have stepped forward to donate but there's still less than a five-day blood supply on hand in most United States hospitals, according to the organization.More >>
Thousands have stepped forward to donate but there's still less than a five-day blood supply on hand in most United States hospitals, according to the organization.More >>
WinStar Farm confirmed the award-winning horse's retirement via press release on their website Wednesday.More >>
One of the stores was robbed on three different occasions by the suspect.More >>
One of the stores was robbed on three different occasions by the suspect.More >>