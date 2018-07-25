Green Valley Elementary officially open, ready for students

The new building comes with much-needed technology improvements. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

The project is the result of a $87 million referendum. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) – Green Valley Elementary School has officially opened.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held at the school on Wednesday – just one day before the doors open to welcome students for the new year.

The project is a result of the district's $87 million referendum which passed in the fall of 2016. The new building comes with much-needed technology and safety improvements.

The first day of school for students in Floyd County is Thursday.

