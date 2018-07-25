POLICE: Robbery victim fires gun in McDonald's parking lot near Churchill Downs

Police confirmed a robbery happened in the parking lot of the McDonald's. (Source: Doug Druschke, WAVE 3 News)

A shooting was reported at the McDonald's on Taylor Boulevard, but police didn't find a shooting victim. (Source: Doug Druschke, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police confirmed a robbery happened in the parking lot of a McDonald's near Churchill Downs in the middle of the day, leading a victim to fire a gun at the suspect.

It all started just after 4 p.m. Wednesday at the McDonald's on Taylor Boulevard. That's in the Taylor Berry neighborhood.

MetroSafe confirmed police were called on a report of shots fired at the fast food restaurant.

As officers responded, one police car began following a SUV that matched the description of the suspect's vehicle, MetroSafe said.

Officers pursued that car for several blocks, stopping it on Weyler Avenue less than a mile from the McDonald's. Police are questioning those inside now.

Their investigation revealed a robbery happened. Police said more than one person was being robbed when a victim opened fire at the suspect.

No one was shot.

MetroSafe said there was an assault victim at the scene. It is unclear if that person was a robbery victim or suspect.

No one was taken to the hospital, MetroSafe said.

The Louisville Metro Police Department's Major Crimes Unit is investigating.

