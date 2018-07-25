Reported shooting at McDonald's leads police to assault victim, quick chase with suspect

Police did find an assault victim at the McDonald's. (Source: Doug Druschke, WAVE 3 News)

A shooting was reported at the McDonald's on Taylor Boulevard, but police didn't find a shooting victim. (Source: Doug Druschke, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - An assault at a McDonald's led police to a quick chase with a suspect near Churchill Downs in the middle of the day. Officers are still trying to piece together what happened.

It all started just after 4 p.m. Wednesday at the McDonald's on Taylor Boulevard. That's in the Taylor Berry neighborhood.

MetroSafe confirmed police were called on a report of shots fired at the fast food restaurant, but they discovered no one was shot. They did, however, find a victim who had been assaulted. What exactly happened there is not yet known.

As officers responded, one police car began following a SUV that matched the description of the suspect's vehicle, MetroSafe said.

Officers pursued that car for several blocks, stopping it on Weyler Avenue less than a mile from the McDonald's. Police are questioning those inside now.

At the McDonald's, the scene is being held for homicide detectives with the Louisville Metro Police Department. However, MetroSafe could not say why.

MetroSafe did say no one has been taken to the hospital from the scene.

This story will be updated.

