MSD building new basin at Churchill Downs

The pipes will span nearly 33 acres and provide three million gallons of storm water storage. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

This phase of the project is expected to completed in fall 2018. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Churchill Downs has partnered with the Metro Sewer District to encourage safe and clean waterways in Louisville.

Amid all the construction work at the track, MSD has installed 96-inch pipes, which will act as a storage basin during heavy rainfall events.

The pipes will span nearly 33 acres and provide three million gallons of storm water storage. It is estimated that the project will reduce 12 million gallons of combined sewer overflows into the Ohio River.

>>> RELATED STORY: Churchill Downs reveals part of $69 million update

Kentucky Derby patrons should also notice a difference when another wet Derby Day occurs.

"We expect that future storm events here, most of that water is going to be managed on site and should approve the situation downstream,” MSD engineer Jordan Basham said. “It should positively impact flooding and our combined sewer system, because all of the water that use to be going to our combined sewer system is now being infiltrated back into the ground and going back into the Ohio River Aquifer."

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

More than 900 trees will be planted at Churchill Downs as part of the project.

This phase of the project is expected to be complete by early fall.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.