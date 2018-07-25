Power outage affecting thousands of Duke Energy customers in Clark Co.

CLARK COUNTY, IN (WAVE) - Thousands Duke Energy customers in Clark County are in the midst of a power outage.

According to the Duke Energy website, around 2,500 customers are currently in the dark.

The outage was first reported around 9:16 a.m. Wednesday.

The company has not released a reason for the outage. The latest estimated time for restoration is listed as 9:00 p.m. Wednesday on the website.

WAVE 3 News has reached out to Duke Energy for more information.

