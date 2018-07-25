Meaning behind mysterious billboards in Louisville revealed

Each billboard included a play on words with terms used in the ballet. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The mysterious billboard messages discussing Chris and Jessica's relationship in Louisville are all part of a marketing campaign for the Louisville Ballet.

The ballet company confirmed the signs are to promote their upcoming Season of Romance.

Each of the billboards included a play on words with terms used in the ballet.

Messages like, "We've reached a new stage in our relationship" and "It's time to talk about your performance issues" caught everyone's eye and went viral on Louisville message boards.

Some speculated the signs were promoting a new divorce lawyer, or possibly a men's clinic. In the end, the ballet gets all the applause.

The Louisville Ballet's Season of Romance begins Sept. 7 with "Romeo and Juliet."

A spokeswoman for the performance company, its Director of Marketing Cherie Perez, shared this statement:

"We are excited to tell a love story between not only Chris and Jessica, but also between Louisville Ballet and its city. We wanted to promote our 2018-2019 Season of Romance in a fresh and exciting way, just like the art we put on stage. We are breaking the perception that ballet is exclusive to a certain demographic and making it accessible to all by providing subscription packages starting at only $59 and performances ranging from classical ballet to modern contemporary dance. We are flattered to see the response on this campaign and are glad we could bring the community together to try and solve this mystery. P.S: Stay tuned for more Chris and Jessica sightings throughout the Season of Romance!"

