IN man accused of killing, eating ex-girlfriend found competent to stand trial

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) - The Indiana man accused of raping and killing his ex-girlfriend, and then eating parts of her body, has been found competent to stand trial.

This comes four years after his initial arrest.

Joseph Oberhansley, of Jeffersonville, was arrested for stabbing Tammy Jo Blanton in 2014.

In some of his early court appearances he had outbursts and said his name was Zeus.

In October of 2017, he was ruled incompetent to stand trial after three medical evaluations.

At that time, he was referred to a mental health facility to undergo competency restoration. Officials said that entails receiving psychiatric services.

Now that he has been found competent, his trial date will be set in the following weeks.

Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull said he will seek the death penalty.

Prior to his 2014 murder arrest, Oberhansley was free on parole for a previous killing when he was a teenager.

