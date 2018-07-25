ISP seek person of interest in murder case after dead body found in Washington Co.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, IN (WAVE) - Indiana State Police are seeking a person of interest after finding a dead body in the woods behind a house in Washington County, Indiana.

Troopers were investigating a missing person's case when they went to Michael Joseph Sanders' house on East New Cut Road in Little York. After speaking to people in the house on Monday, investigators discovered a dead body in the woods at the home.

They believe it is the missing person, Skyler Naugle, though an autopsy performed Wednesday could not confirm his identity. The autopsy did confirm he was killed by a gunshot wound.

The case is now being investigated as a murder.

PREVIOUS STORY: Police believe body found in woods is missing man

"We think they were acquaintances," ISP Sgt. Jerry Goodin said. "We think the people who lived at the home and Skyler, they knew each other."

ISP said Sanders has not been seen since they discovered the body, and that makes him a person of interest.

Sanders is a 34-year-old white man, 5'9", 190 pounds with black hair and blue eyes. He was last seen at his home on Monday, July 23.

Anyone who knows where Sanders is, or sees him in public, should call 911.

