Confederate statues put in place at Lexington cemetery

Confederate leaders Morgan and Breckinridge are both buried in the Lexington Cemetery where their statues now stand. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LEXINGTON, KY (WAVE) - Two controversial confederate statues in Lexington have been placed in their new home.

Statues of John Hunt Morgan and John Breckinridge now stand in the Lexington Cemetery.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

Morgan, a Confederate general, and Breckinridge, who served as a U.S. vice president and later Secretary of War for the Confederacy, are both buried at the cemetery.

The statues were originally moved into storage in October of last year after the city council voted unanimously to move them.

Susan Straub, from the Lexington Mayor's office, released the following statement:

"Today we are doing exactly what we said we would do. The statues of John Hunt Morgan and John Breckinridge were moved out of storage this afternoon to The Lexington Cemetery. The statues are mounted on granite bases we installed this evening. Tomorrow, the Cemetery will open as usual at 8 a.m. Visitors will be able to view the Morgan and Breckinridge statues in a respectful place where people can learn more about Civil War history. Both men are buried at the Cemetery, along with many Confederate and Union soldiers."

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.