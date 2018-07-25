Justify this - 2018 Triple Crown winner belongs on the short list of all-time greats

Louisville, KY (WAVE) - It couldn't be done.

A horse had to have a foundation at two to be successful in the Triple Crown at three.

We heard it and repeated it every year. Apollo in 1872, the last Kentucky Derby winner who did not race as a two-year-old.

Until Justify.

He not only won the Kentucky Derby, he did it in just his fourth career start. All wins. He won the roses in the pouring rain. It wasn't supposed to rain, and when it did it was supposed to stop. It never did. He still won. Jockey Mike Smith was as clean at the finish as he was at the start.

A minor foot issue the next day meant no works between the Derby and the Preakness.

It not only rained every day of Preakness week in Baltimore, when race time came, no one could see. A heavy fog had enveloped the track. I was standing at the finish line and had no idea which horse won. It was Justify. Again.

Mike Smith was clean. Again. That win made him five for five.

Two works at Churchill Downs between winning in Baltimore and leaving for New York were both impressive. He looked like he was actually getting better.

Rain was forecast for the second Saturday in June in Elmont, New York, but it never materialized. Justify finally got a dry, fast track, but the result was the same. He romped home in front. The emotional response did not match that of American Pharoah's win three years prior, but it was there. There was a roar, a sense that history had been made by a true champion.

Justify isn't as friendly as American Pharoah. Pet him and you risk getting bitten.

He did do something American Pharoah did not, win the Triple Crown while undefeated. That's a feat matched only by the great Seattle Slew in 1977.

A win that made such an impression on Hall of Fame University of Kentucky head basketball coach John Calipari, who was at Belmont Park that day, that he bussed his entire team to barn 33 at Churchill Downs on a scorching hot Wednesday afternoon in June for a photo op with the champ.

Justify's retirement on this Wednesday means that he will not get a chance to match American Pharoah's Grand Slam, adding a win in the Breeders' Cup Classic at Churchill Downs in November.

That's alright, he showed us enough. It's off to the breeding shed for him and come November we'll still have the Breeders' Cup Juvenile to start dreaming about Kentucky Derby 145 and the next Justify.

Don't bet on seeing one like him for awhile. Maybe for another 136 years.

(Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.)

