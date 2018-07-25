Fliers supporting state takeover of JCPS spark debate

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It's not uncommon to get fliers in your mailbox. But fliers that showed up in some east Louisville homes on Wednesday sparked a heated debate.

The fliers urged recipients to support a state takeover of Jefferson County Public Schools. A header on the paper reads, "JCPS is wasting our tax money and abusing our children!"

It gave JCPS a grade of F in everything from academics and Head Start, to busing. Then it urged people to call and email the state to push for the takeover, school choice and even to break up JCPS into smaller districts.

JCPS critic Jerry Stephenson told WAVE 3 News Anchor Scott Reynolds he believes there's a quiet groundswell of support for the takeover.

"I don't know who put the flier out," he said. "I think what you're seeing is a group of people saying...they won't listen to us down there, so let's go and support the state."

News of the fliers drew a swift response from Dear JCPS, a parents advocacy group.

They put out what they called a "fraud alert" regarding the fliers, saying they are "misleading at best and illegal at worst."

Also on Facebook, the group blasted the authors of the flier for being "too chicken to identify themselves" and urged people to take a picture or get a plate number if they see the fliers being put in mailboxes, and share that information with Dear JCPS.

