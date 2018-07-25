Bicyclist hit by car, killed in south Louisville

Police and firefighters responded to the crash. The bicyclist has died. (Source: Greg Schapker, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A car and a bicycle crashed Wednesday night in south Louisville, MetroSafe confirmed.

It happened around 10:53 p.m. in the 3600 block of Fern Valley Road near the intersection with Jefferson Boulevard.

Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell said the bicyclist and driver were both going west on Fern Valley Road when the car hit the bike from behind.

The bicyclist died at the scene.

Police believe alcohol may have been a factor in the crash, on the part of the bicyclist.

There are no charges expected.

The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating.

