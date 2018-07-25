Bicyclist hit by car, killed in south Louisville identified

Police and firefighters responded to the crash. The bicyclist has died. (Source: Greg Schapker, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The bicyclist hit and killed by a car Wednesday night in south Louisville has been identified.

It happened around 10:53 p.m. in the 3600 block of Fern Valley Road near the intersection with Jefferson Boulevard, LMPD confirmed.

Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell said the bicyclist and driver were both going west on Fern Valley Road when the car hit the bike from behind.

The bicyclist, who was identified as Ernest Leemack Jones Jr., 61, died at the scene. His cause of death was listed as multiple blunt force injuries.

Mitchell said they believe alcohol may have been a factor in the crash, on the part of Jones.

There are no charges expected.

The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating.

