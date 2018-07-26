Kentucky drug overdose deaths jump 11.5 percent in 2017

Drug overdose deaths in Kentucky are increasing due to fentanyl use. (Source: WAVE 3 News File)

By ADAM BEAM

Associated Press

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Drug overdose deaths in Kentucky are increasing despite a drop in opioid prescriptions and heroin use.

A new report from the Kentucky Office of Drug Control Policy says 1,565 people died from drug overdoses in 2017. That's an 11.5 percent increase from 2016. Kentucky overdose deaths have increased by more than 40 percent since 2013.

>> Kentucky News Now on wave3.com

Opioids are the main culprit in most deaths. Deaths attributed to heroin have declined. But more than half of the overdose deaths in 2017 were caused by fentanyl, a synthetic opioid.

Every year, Kentucky lawmakers have been passing more laws designed to address the epidemic. Anti-drug advocates celebrate those changes, but their celebration is tempered once a year when the new numbers come out detailing how many more have died.

Nationally, opioids accounted for more than 42,000 deaths in 2016.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.