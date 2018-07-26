Custom bike stolen from New Albany child with special needs

This is the bike that was specially made for Brayden. It was stolen in the middle of the night. (Source: News and Tribune)

Brayden's mom said he was devastated when he learned his bike was gone. (Source: News and Tribune)

By APRILE RICKERT

News and Tribune

NEW ALBANY, IN (NEWS AND TRIBUNE) - Nicole Wilson said when her son, Brayden Gaddie, first rode the bike Christmas morning that had been specially made for him, he lit up.

"He was ecstatic," she said. "He knew exactly what it was and he knew it was his."

Six-year-old Brayden has cerebral palsy and uses a wheelchair. Last year, a group of friends in a car club got together and worked for months in secret to modify a bike for him -- the seat is a child's car seat, there are training wheels on the front and back, the handlebars are extended and the pedals have straps to secure his feet.

"The look on his face -- he was getting to do something independent like his sister, like the other kids," she said of that first ride.

But a few weeks ago, just after the family had moved from Louisville to East Spring Street in New Albany, Brayden's bike was stolen in the middle of the night. Wilson said she was shocked that someone could steal something that obviously belonged to a child with special needs.

"He's a kid, first of all," Wilson said. "You'd have to be cold to steal something from a kid and you see it's modified..."

Along with Brayden's bike, his stepfather's bike was also taken -- his transportation to and from work. Wilson said neighbors also reported stolen items from that night, which she said was between 3:30 and 9 a.m., July 17.

Wilson made a police report, and neighbors are also keeping an eye out for the bike. She said although her son was devastated at first, he's doing better. Part of that is due to a new bike heading his way. When representatives from Kosair Children's Hospital, where Brayden has been a patient almost all his life, learned of the theft through media reports, they took action.

Partnering with National Seating and Mobility, the company that made Brayden's wheelchair, they're working to custom make a new one.

"So hopefully in a few weeks, he'll have a new bike to replace the one that was stolen," Wilson said.

The mother said while she knows the chance of the stolen bikes returning are slim to none, she hopes that whoever took them considers it.

"If they're able to be brought back, no harm, no foul," she said. "Just leave them on the porch."

Anyone with any information on the thefts should contact the New Albany Police Department at 812-944-6411.

Aprile Rickert is the crime and courts reporter at the News and Tribune. Contact her via email at aprile.rickert@newsandtribune.com or by phone at 812-206-2115. Follow her on Twitter: @Aperoll27.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.