7-month-old Japanese baby is an Instagram star because of her Elvis-like hair

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Maybe she's born with it...

A 7-month-old girl in Japan is the internet's newest megastar after pictures of her unbelievable head of thick, luxurious hair have gone viral.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

Baby Chanco's mom says she was born with "a lot of hair". And her Elvis-like mane just keeps getting better. Her Instagram #hairdiary has more than 132,000 followers.

You can see more of Baby Chanco's fabulous magnificent mane here.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.