7-month-old Japanese baby is an Instagram star because of her El - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

7-month-old Japanese baby is an Instagram star because of her Elvis-like hair

By Liz Adelberg, Producer
Connect
Instagram @babychanco Instagram @babychanco

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) -  Maybe she's born with it...

A 7-month-old girl in Japan is the internet's newest megastar after pictures of her unbelievable head of thick, luxurious hair have gone viral. 

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
+ News app: Apple | Android
+ Weather app: Apple | Android

Baby Chanco's mom says she was born with "a lot of hair". And her Elvis-like mane just keeps getting better. Her Instagram #hairdiary has more than 132,000 followers. 

You can see more of Baby Chanco's fabulous magnificent mane here

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly