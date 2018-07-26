Canadian teenager Davies joins Bayern for MLS record fee - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Canadian teenager Davies joins Bayern for MLS record fee

MUNICH (AP) - Bayern Munich has agreed to sign Canadian teenage forward Alphonso Davies from the Vancouver Whitecaps in a transfer worth up to $22 million (18.75 million euros), a record for a Major League Soccer player. 

The Bundesliga champion says the 17-year-old Davies, a naturalized Canadian born in Ghana, will join on Jan. 1 and his contract will run through June 2023. He turns 18 in November.

Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic says, "He offers a lot of promise for the future. Alphonso already possesses great ability, which is why a lot of top clubs were keen on him."

The Whitecaps said in a statement the deal includes a transfer fee and additional compensation that could total more than $22 million, the most received by an MLS club in the league's 23-year history.

Davies scored three goals for Canada in the 2016 CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

