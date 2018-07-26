Lego's new 6,020-piece Hogwarts set will thrill Harry Potter fans

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Harry Potter fans are overjoyed at the new Lego Hogwarts Castle set. The new set consists of 6,020 pieces, the Great Hall with buildable ‘stained glass windows, Hagrid’s hut and more.

The set includes four mini-figures: Godric Gryffindor, Helga Hufflepuff, Salazar Slytherin and Rowena Ravenclaw.

The new Lego Hogwarts Castle set will be available on September 1 and will cost you about $399.

