9/11 victim's remains positively identified 17 years later

(RNN) – Authorities have identified the remains of a 26-year-old man who worked at the World Trade Center during the Sept.11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

The New York City medical examiner’s office used DNA testing to identify Scott Michael Johnson, who was a securities analyst at the Keefe, Bruette & Woods banking company, according to the New York Post.

His remains were originally recovered in 2001, and it’s the first new identification of remains since last August, the Post said.

Johnson is the 1,642nd victim to be positively identified since the attacks.

In all, 2,753 people were killed when hijackers crashed two planes into the North and South towers of the World Trade Center in New York City.

Hijackers also crashed a plane into the Pentagon in Arlington, VA, and a fourth plane bound for Washington, DC, crashed near Shanksville, PA. 

More than 6,000 people were injured.

