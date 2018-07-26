9 Occupy ICE protesters arrested, LMPD enforces 'no camping' ordinance downtown

Protesters blocked the entrance and elevators to the Heyburn Building which houses the Louisville Immigration Court. (Source: Facebook)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Hours after protesters blocked the entrance and elevators to the Heyburn Building on Thursday morning, nine protesters were arrested and the Louisville Metro Police Department enforced an ordinance to clear out their camp.

In a press conference on Thursday evening, LMPD said those arrested will face federal and state charges.

The Heyburn Building houses the Louisville Immigration Court on the 11th floor, among other businesses.

Protesters said the building is "one of the three core locations where our city is complicity in the terrorization of immigration families," according to a press release on Instagram.

Bonded together in a human chain, a massive police response occurred on Thursday as Occupy ICE protesters blocked elevators in the Heyburn Building, located at Fourth Street and Broadway in downtown Louisville.

Occupy ICE organizers said they demonstrated at the building because of an immigration court they said at times orders deportations, inside.

"We're here to stop that," protester Sassa Rivera said. "We want to make sure no court dates are fulfilled today and to shut down the entire immigration court."

As police were seen leaving the building with what appeared to be what was linking the protesters together, others were upset because of the inconvenience this caused during their day.

Kym Spencer showed up for a doctors appointment in the building but was told she couldn't come inside.

"What kind of stuff is that?" Spencer asked incredulously. "I got a doctors appointment."

Eventually, people were taken out of the building--at least one restrained with zip ties. Firefighters with bolt cutters walked out right around the same time.

A number of voices yelled anti-ICE chants from inside an LMPD prisoner transport, which were audible to those on the street.

It was a noise protesters said you might be hearing for a while.

"We're here to make sure that ICE is abolished and we're going to stay out here as long as it takes," Rivera said.

The LMPD confirmed nine protesters were arrested and charged with criminal trespassing in relation to what happened in the Heyburn Building. Those people are: Rebecca Bernstein, Dawn Cooley, Sonja Devries, Robert Eiden, David Horvath, Courtney Kearney, Kelly McCall, Clara Ruplinger and Carla F Wallace.

In addition to the arrests, LMPD gave protesters who rebuilt their site, Camp Compasión, at 6th and Chestnut Streets an hour to comply with an ordinance that prevents camping on public property that is not a designated site. It focuses on the removal of camping paraphernalia, such as tents, from the downtown area.

These are the papers protesters received from police:

As of 6:30 p.m. Thursday, all the protesters had cleaned up and left the area.

In a press conference on Thursday evening, LMPD gave details about the arrests and enforcement, including confirmation that those arrested will face federal and state charges:

On Thursday morning, Reporter Kaitlin Rust was on the scene as this all started.

Occupy ICE posted the following statement early Thursday morning, before the LMPD took action:

