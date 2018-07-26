LMPD enforcing 'no camping' ordinance to break up Occupy ICE's Camp Compasión

Protesters blocked the entrance and elevators to the Heyburn Building which houses the Louisville Immigration Court. (Source: Facebook)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Occupy ICE protestors have returned to downtown Louisville after breaking down and leaving their camp last week.

But just hours after protesters blocked the entrance and elevators to the Heyburn Building on Thursday morning, nine protesters have been arrested and the Louisville Metro Police Department is enforcing an ordinance to clear out their camp.

The Heyburn Building houses the Louisville Immigration Court on the 11th floor, among other businesses.

Protesters said this is "one of the three core locations where our city is complicity in the terrorization of immigration families," according to a press release on Instagram.

LMPD confirmed nine protesters have been arrested and charged with criminal trespassing in relation to what happened in the Heyburn Building. Those people are:

Rebecca Bernstein

Dawn Cooley

Sonja Devries

Robert Eiden

David Horvath

Courtney Kearney

Kelly McCall

Clara Ruplinger

Carla F Wallace

In addition to the arrests, LMPD has given protesters who rebuilt their site, Camp Compasión, at 6th and Chestnut Streets an hour to comply with an ordinance that prevents camping on public property that is not a designated site. It focuses on the removal of camping paraphernalia, such as tents, from the downtown area.

These are the papers protesters received from police:

As of 6:30 p.m., all the protesters had cleaned up and left the area.

Thursday morning, Reporter Kaitlin Rust was on the scene as this all started.

Occupy ICE posted the following statement early Thursday morning, before they took action:

