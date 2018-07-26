Occupy ICE protesters block Heyburn Building entrance, elevators

It happened around 10:53 p.m. in the 3600 block of Fern Valley Road near the intersection with Preston Highway.More >>
Brayden's bike was stolen in the middle of the night. His mother said she was shocked that someone could steal something that obviously belonged to a child with special needs.More >>
Protesters blocked the entrance and elevators to the Heyburn Building which houses the Louisville Immigration Court.More >>
Harry Potter fans will be overjoyed at the new Lego Hogwarts Castle set.More >>
A 7-month-old girl in Japan is the internet's newest megastar, after pictures of her unbelievable head of thick, luxurious hair have gone viral.More >>
