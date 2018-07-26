Occupy ICE protesters block Heyburn Building entrance, elevators

Protesters blocked the entrance and elevators to the Heyburn Building which houses the Louisville Immigration Court. (Source: WAVE 3 News/ Kaitlin Rust)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Occupy ICE protestors have returned to Louisville after leaving their downtown camp last week.

On Thursday morning, protesters blocked the entrance and elevators to the Heyburn Building. The building houses the Louisville Immigration Court on the 11th floor among other businesses.

Protesters say that this is "one of the three core locations where our city is complicity in the terrorization of immigration families," according to a press release on Instagram.

In a tweet, Occupy ICE said one of their protestors had been arrested Thursday morning.

Camp Compasión was also rebuilt near the intersection of 6th and Chestnut Streets.

